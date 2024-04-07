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William P Warford's avatar
William P Warford
Apr 7, 2024

I believe I read somewhere that Speaker Johnson, deep down, sees it as his Christian duty to support Ukraine, but is afraid to do so because the Marjorie Taylor Greene lunatic caucus will remove him as Speaker. As much as I recoil at the notion of a Speaker Jeffries, wouldn't it be a delicious irony if Johnson pushed through the funding, the loons removed him, and Johnson then resigned from the House, leaving the GOP with one fewer vote, and Jeffries became Speaker?

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Liz's avatar
Liz
Apr 7, 2024

Have you been to Maine? There are some nice people but there are also some absolute whackos (and I am being nice). We've driven through parts of that state where people have murals of Trump's head on Rambo's body not to mention all the Women for Trump signs. The farther out of Portland you get the worse it is . ...

Makes perfect sense that the current Belarusian dictatorship would go after an elder lady - they haven't the stomach for anything else.

Today after reading a NY Times article about Pro-Palestinian protests in the US (some of which have been a block or so down the street from us) and I am seriously beside myself - it doesn't seem like anyone is even remotely interested in what is going on in Ukraine and the surrounding countries and the impact Russia is having. It affects the US much more than anything happening in the Middle East yet they are actively working to be single issue voters potentially paving the way for a Trump term. Ukrainians have been dealing with this for TWO YEARS. No one is asking for boots on the ground but at the very least Western leaders should be providing enough support to help them push back against Russia. Sorry for the soapbox - it's just driving me crazy!!

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