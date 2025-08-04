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Russian attacks kill 6, injure 37 in Ukraine over past day. Ukrainian forces downed 45 out of the 53 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, rocket-powered drones and decoys, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported.

Russian drone attack on Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast injures 5. The recent Russian attack damaged two houses, a market, a shop, and administrative building and several cars, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

A Russian missile strike hit the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv overnight on Aug. 2-3, destroying private homes and damaging civilian infrastructure, according to Ukrainian officials. Three civilians were hospitalized with injuries.

Russian drone strike kills child in Sumy Oblast. The attack killed a 12-year-old boy and left a 13-year-old hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said.

The aftermath of the Kh-22 missile strike on Mykolaiv: three private homes were completely destroyed, while 23 other private houses and 12 apartment buildings were partially destroyed or damaged.

Russia damages bridge in Kherson Oblast, governor urges evacuations. A Russian airstrike damaged a key bridge in Ukraine's Kherson Oblast on Aug. 2, prompting local officials to urge residents to evacuate. The strike occurred around 6 p.m. local time, when Russian forces dropped two guided bombs on the city of Kherson. Russian forces have released video of an airstrike on a bridge in Kherson leading to the Ostriv neighborhood. Another bomb also landed in a residential area.

Kherson regional authorities have shown the aftermath of the Russian strike on the bridge. Zarina Zabrisky reports that a woman of 80 years old was injured. The city authorities urge residents of the island to evacuate due to the complications with food supplies, gas, and power. Since then, artillery, drone, missile attacks have been reported.

Combat Situation

Russian troops resort to 'total infiltration' tactics in front-line Pokrovsk, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says. Russian forces are "looking for vulnerabilities in our defense, and conducting active combat operations in several directions simultaneously," Commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported.

Russian forces recently launched an attack on Kamyansk and Stepnohirsk. After initial success, Ukrainian forces have now regained the initiative, driving Russian troops out of Stepnohirsk, and are now also attacking Kamyansk. Ukrainian troops are visible here in the southern part of Plavni, a village adjacent to Kamyansk.

ICYMI: Ukrainian drones target Shahed storage site, industrial facilities in Russia, military claims. A series of drone attacks targeted industrial facilities in Russia's Ryazan, Penza, Samara and Voronezh oblasts overnight on Aug. 2, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

ICYMI: On Saturday, August 2, in the Volgograd region, presumably in the Nekhaevsky district, a section of the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline was blown up. It is the third longest in the world (5 thousand km) and transports natural gas from Turkmenistan through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to Russia. This was reported by Ukrainian publications , citing sources .

Ukrainian forces continue degrading Russian infrastructure during the night:

Ukraine's drones striking at least 4 locations reportedly sparks fire at the Adler oil depot in Sochi, setting ablaze a 2,000-cubic-meter fuel tank, which was still burning on Sunday morning.

Ukraine's military intelligence, partisans blow up bus carrying Chechen soldiers in occupied Melitopol. Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) conducted a joint operation with local partisans to blow up a minibus in occupied Melitopol, killing all five soldiers of the Russian-backed Akhmat unit on board.

In Russia’s Jewish Autonomous Region, five tanker cars derailed and spilled fuel for unknown reasons.

Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region: a fire has been reported near the local oil refinery.

The SBU confirms: Ukrainian long-range drones struck Shahed storage sites at Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk airfield.

Voronezh was hit by drone strikes overnight. Air defense activity caused additional damage and fires in the area.

Explosions, smoke reported near Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. The Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest nuclear facility in Europe and one of the ten largest globally, has been under Russian occupation since March 2022.

Kyiv Independent: Ukraine's ex-top general Zaluzhnyi warns war with Russia could last until 2034

"If we try to establish a ceasefire without building up our future defenses, the war will drag on for many more years. It began in 2014 — God willing, it will end in 2034," Zaluzhnyi said in an interview with LB.ua published on July 23. According to Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine entered a new, radically different phase of its war with Russia in 2024. He described a shift in Russia's battlefield tactics, noting that the Kremlin has abandoned direct assaults in favor of a war of attrition targeting both Ukraine's military and civilians. "Right now, the front line exists mainly for killing," Zaluzhnyi said. "In 2022, tanks rode in front, and personnel followed them... Now, tanks and soldiers have switched places." According to the former top general, Kyiv must overhaul its defense strategy and approach to mobilization to prevent Russia from exploiting Ukraine's demographic and economic vulnerabilities. Speaking on May 22, Zaluzhnyi said Ukraine can only sustain a "high-tech war of survival," and the only viable path to victory is dismantling Russia's military and economic capacity to wage war.

Behind the Lines

Italmilradar: The Russian “Syrian Express” flotilla off the coast of Sicily

At this time, the Russian flotilla known as the “Syrian Express” is transiting through the Strait of Sicily. As previously reported, this formation includes the corvette Boikiy, which is escorting two Russian logistics vessels: the cargo ship Sparta and the tanker General Skobelev, both of which departed from Syria and are now en route back to Russia. The ships are proceeding at a speed of approximately 10 knots toward Gibraltar, where they will exit the Mediterranean.

ICYMI: India to keep buying Russian oil despite Trump threats, NYT reports. The Indian government has "not given any direction to oil companies" to reduce Russian imports, one senior official told the New York Times.

ICYMI: Suspected Belarusian drone found in central Lithuania after days-long search. The unidentified drone entered Lithuanian airspace on the morning of July 28, prompting a days-long search.

ERR: NATO may deploy the German-Dutch Corps in Estonia, ERR reports, citing the country’s Ministry of Defense If approved, the base would be established in the city of Pärnu. A final decision is expected within a year.

"This specific plan is tied to a broader NATO initiative, which involves the German-Dutch corps responsible for our area of operations and their forward command post," Pevkur said. "It would involve both our allies who fulfill leadership roles at the corps level and, of course, our own defense forces — including conscripts. From the perspective of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), it's a fairly significant development." According to Pevkur, the corps would require a base complex designed for about 100 to 200 personnel, including headquarters buildings, supporting facilities and infrastructure.

US nuclear submarines 'closer to Russia', Trump says. "I just want to make sure that his (Dmitry Medvedev's) words are only words and nothing more than that," U.S. President Donald Trump said.

US President’s special envoy Steve “ Witkoff will visit Moscow this weekend” , according to US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker.

Republican senators left Washington for their August recess without passing a major Russia sanctions bill, effectively handing Donald Trump full authority to decide whether to follow through on his threat to penalize Moscow.

IPN: Fire at a weapons factory in Romania. A fire broke out on Friday night in an ammunition warehouse of the Cugir Arms Factory in Romania. Authorities announced on Saturday that there were no casualties, and the material damages are, according to initial estimates, minimal.

An investigation is underway, and depending on the results, subsequent measures will be established, reports IPN. The Romanian Minister of Economy, Radu Miruta, stated that averting a disaster does not diminish his concern about how this situation was reached. He thanked the firefighters for their “quick and professional” intervention in Cugir. “A disaster was averted because some good and brave people did their job by the book”, Radu Miruta wrote on Facebook.

RFE/RL: Inside Russia's Shadow Battalions: Coercion, Violence, And Ethnic Targeting

The Russian government, facing mounting losses in Ukraine, appears to be intensifying its coercive recruitment tactics targeting prisoners, conscripts, and ethnic minorities from remote regions and Central Asian migrant communities to bolster its depleted forces. According to testimonies collected by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, male inmates across prisons in the Volga region, including Tatarstan and Bashkortostan, as well as parts of Siberia, describe routine beatings, psychological torture, and threats aimed at forcing them into military service. Such prisoners are being funneled into the military's notorious Storm-Z assault units, often deployed on suicide missions at the front, according to Olga Romanova, head of the Russia Behind Bars foundation. The once-overcrowded penal system is now being hollowed out. Transfers from pretrial detention centers have plummeted. According to prison rights activist Romanova, "many suspects never make it to court or prison." "Police are now authorized -- and incentivized -- to offer military contracts to people accused of even petty crimes," she told Current Time. The British Defense Ministry in June said its estimate had reached 1 million dead or injured, similar to a report by the US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) that put the number at around 950,000. If the estimates prove close to true, the war will have cost Russia in manpower terms about 15 times more that its war in Afghanistan, which lasted a decade. Such a toll has put pressure on authorities to come up with ways to replace soldiers on the front line -- from taking in thousands of North Korean soldiers to trawling the country's prisons. Romanova said that part of the scheme sees police officers paid bonuses for each recruit. In 2023, it was 10,000 rubles. Now it's 100,000 rubles ($1,125). "For context, the average monthly salary for a provincial police officer is about 40,000 rubles," she said, "So you can imagine the pressure." She added that since 2023, 90 prisons across Russia have shut down as convicts were sent to war en masse. [continue reading]

Meanwhile in Russia & China…

Paul Goble: Another Nail in the Coffin of Russian Villages – Rural Post Offices Closing Across the Country

In rural areas of the Russian Federation, especially in recent years as a result of Putin’s optimization programs to save money by consolidating health care and other public services to have money for his war in Ukraine, post offices are now closing, being given expanded areas of responsibility without new funds and workers, or operating on reduced hours. And the accelerated death of villages in rural Russia, one brought on by this trend, will further depress Russia’s birthrate which has been much higher in rural areas than in cities. That means that one Putin goal, this time increased fertility, is being undercut by another Putin policy, the destruction of Russia’s postal system. An investigation by The Replica portal concludes that in most of the country, the postal system is in a near death crisis. Many postal workers are quitting because of low wages or expanded duties without additional funding. And post offices that used to be open normal business hours now function only a few hours a week The situation east of the Urals is especially dire. In the Altai Republic, 19 of what had been 99 post offices have closed. In Krasnoyarsk Kray, only a third of what had been 800 postal stations still function. And in the Transbaikal Kray, 87 percent of the positions in the postal system are not being filled. Observers say that even in the troubled 1990s, the situation with the postal system was not so bad as it has become since Putin launched his expanded war in Ukraine. They add that the approaching death of postal service in rural areas will have especially serious consequences because in Russia, the postal service has performed more services than in other countries. Many rural Russians rely on the post for banking, the receipt of pensions, and other financial transactions. When the post office is close to where they live, this helps them to live their lives; but when the only postal office is dozens or even more kilometers away, they suffer – yet another consequence of Putin’s war.

Russian Railways Energy Director Arrested in Case of Misappropriation of More Than 1 Billion Rubles. The Tverskoy District Court of Moscow has issued a ruling to arrest Valentin Sanko, Russian Railways Director for the Energy Complex and head of the Transenergo branch, for two months. He is accused of fraud on an especially large scale (Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code), the press service of the Moscow courts of general jurisdiction reported . A second defendant in the same criminal case has also been taken into custody : Sanko's former subordinate, former financial director of JSC Vologdaenergo Alexey Selyakov.

About 200 Domodedovo employees have resigned since the beginning of July due to salary cuts announced by the new management appointed after the recent nationalization of the airport, writes Ostrogono Novosti. Most of those who resigned worked for the airport's management company, Airport Management Company Limited, where they were the first to implement a new format of settlements with employees. According to one of the airport employees, at a meeting on July 14, some employees were told that starting in June they would only be paid 20% of their salary, and the rest was assigned to the bonus fund.

The reduction in the key rate accelerated the reduction in interest rates on deposits. In the last ten days of July, the average maximum rate in the 10 largest banks by the volume of funds attracted from the population was 16.44% per annum. Deposit rates have been decreasing since the end of December, when the Central Bank unexpectedly did not raise the key rate from 21% to 23%, as the market expected. The liquidity situation, which forced banks to desperately compete for the money of the population and companies last year, has long since normalized, the Central Bank noted. In addition, lending has sharply slowed down - banks do not have an urgent need for money.

CBS News: China uses "dark fleet" to buy oil from Iran and evade U.S. sanctions in international waters

Over the years, the U.S. has implemented heavy sanctions on Iranian industries, including trying to stop tankers used to transfer Iranian oil to China, which could help fund Iranian nuclear development programs. On Wednesday, the Treasury Department imposed additional sanctions, which Washington called the most extensive action of its kind since 2018. Recently, a CBS News crew set off from Singapore, one of the busiest shipping ports in the world, to head more than 80 nautical miles away in international waters to see how the "dark fleet" operates. "As long as there's a supply, there will be a demand for this discounted oil," said Charlie Brown, a former U.S. Navy officer who's now a senior adviser with United Against Nuclear Iran, who is advising the U.S. government. The supply is Iran, the demand is China, and this mutually beneficial relationship, plays out off the coast of Malaysia in the Riau archipelago, an area the size of New York City. The tankers, full of oil, sail from the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Malacca to the Riau archipelago. There, they transfer the crude to ships bound for China, which buys 90% of Iran's oil. These "dark fleet" tankers — all with their transponders switched off — clearly do not want to be identified. "Both ships have a net or something, a tarp, deployed over the stern, covering the name and identification number — it's obvious deceptive practice," Brown said. According to a congressional report last year, this trade generated as much as $70 billion for Iran, propping up the regime and its nuclear weapons program. The Trump administration has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on this trade this year, but it's having little effect. China doesn't recognize the unilateral U.S. sanctions on Iran and says that its trade with Iran is legitimate. By the end of the day, 12 ship-to-ship transfers were recorded in the Riau archipelago — an unprecedented number and a clear indication Iran and China are only ramping up this illicit activity.

Szabolcs Panyi: Viktor Orbán announced today that Hungary does not recognize the decision by Bosnia’s top court convicting Milorad Dodik, nor does Hungary accept the European Union’s policy toward Bosnia. Instead, he pledged full support for Republika Srpska’s secessionist leader:

"Some of the Serbs today do not live in Serbia but in Bosnia. Their elected leader and president is Mr. Dodik. The fact that external figures—viceroys delegated from the European Union—are trying to remove or convict the president elected by the Bosnian Serbs, not for corruption, but simply for not implementing certain decisions coming from the (European) Union, is unacceptable. We must not accept that. Therefore, Hungary does not recognize the court ruling that convicted President Dodik. For us, such a decision does not exist. President Dodik remains the elected leader of the Serbs living in Bosnia, and we will shape our policy accordingly."

In Europe…

Dan Watch: Pilots warn: The shadow fleet is spying on Denmark

The Russian shadow fleet is in full swing spying on critical infrastructure in Denmark, according to internal correspondence from the state-owned pilot company DanPilot, which Danwatch has in its possession. In a joint email from earlier in July under the heading 'Militant types on the bridge' it says: “There are more and more reports of ships that have a few extra crew members, probably Russian, who are wearing military uniforms and are very active in photographing, among other things, bridge passengers. “All these reports will of course be forwarded to the authorities,” the email reads. The warning comes, among other things, after an episode a few days earlier, where a picture was taken of a man in uniform standing and filming from a sanctioned ship from the shadow fleet. Security policy advisor Jakob Kaarsbo, who has a past as a chief analyst in the Danish Defense Intelligence Service is not surprised by Russia's new measures. “It seems that Russia has started to use the shadow fleet as a form of hybrid deployment, and that they are particularly active when sailing past Danish strategic installations and critical infrastructure is unfortunately not surprising.” “It is well documented how Russia previously used so-called research ships in a military context to map underwater infrastructure,” he says. [continue reading]

Following the Baltic states, Poland and Finland, Germany should withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the production, stockpiling and use of anti-personnel mines. This was stated by Roderich Kiesewetter, a representative of the ruling CDU/CSU bloc in the Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs.

"I am in favor of a temporary withdrawal from the Ottawa Treaty until Russia recognizes the right of its neighboring states to exist," he said in an interview with ZDF television, referring to the war in Ukraine, which is considered the most mined country in the world, and Moscow's regular threats to other neighboring states

The Insider: German investigators raid machine tool manufacturer Spinner over suspicions of equipment supplies to Russia

German prosecutors and customs investigators have raided the premises of a machine tool manufacturer near Munich. The company is suspected of supplying more than 20 high-precision machines worth approximately €5.5 million to Russia in violation of European Union sanctions. Three company employees have been formally charged. Raids were also carried out in Baden-Württemberg and Bulgaria. According to an investigation by Süddeutsche Zeitung, the company in question is Spinner, based in Sauerlach, a town just outside Munich. Spinner manufactures machine tools at various sites, including near Stuttgart, as well as in Bulgaria and Turkey. In connection with the investigation, a Spinner machine subject to export restrictions was confiscated in mid-February 2025. Export documents indicated that the machine was supposed to leave Germany in August 2023, traveling through Poland and Belarus on its way to Uzbekistan. Investigators suspect the machine was in fact delivered to a Russian company affiliated with the manufacturer. There is also evidence of additional deliveries through Turkey and China. [continue reading]

In other news…

CNN: Watchdog agency launches probe into Jack Smith for allegedly violating Hatch Act. The investigation into Smith’s alleged violation of the Hatch Act comes as Trump and his allies have sought retribution against his political enemies and those who brought investigations against him.

Axios: A five-alarm fire tore through the economic establishment Friday after President Trump ousted the government's top labor statistician, accusing her — without evidence — of "rigging" a weak jobs report.

It's just one glaring example from a week that bore many authoritarian hallmarks — purging dissenters, rewriting history, criminalizing opposition and demanding total institutional loyalty. The overwhelming, all-consuming nature of Trump-driven news cycles makes it difficult to discern partisan hysteria from true democratic backsliding. But apply any of these five storylines from the past week to a foreign leader — or even a past U.S. president — and it reads like an authoritarian playbook.

Trump fired Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner Erika McEntarfer, a 20-year government veteran, after BLS announced massive downward revisions for job growth in May and June. Eager to shift scrutiny from his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, Trump has demanded his Justice Department prosecute former President Obama for "treason" over the 2016 Russia investigation. In his crackdown on liberal power centers, Trump has extracted more than $1.2 billion in settlements from 13 of the most elite players in academia, law, media and tech, as Axios reported this week. Dozens of Venezuelan migrants deported to El Salvador's notorious CECOT megaprison say they were beaten, sexually assaulted and denied access to lawyers and medical care, according to a Post investigation. Trump's months-long campaign to oust Fed Chair Jay Powell, or at least pressure him to cut interest rates, is still lingering.

Trump's consolidation of power also comes at the same time he's attempting to unilaterally reset the global trading order — with tariff rates set to his personal whim.

The bottom line: Trump is only six months into his term, and he has already stretched the limits of executive power further than any modern president.

Signing off for the day…

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