EuroFile

EuroFile

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Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
Aug 6, 2023

The problem with ultranationalists is that they are fanatics and can’t be controlled, once let off their leashes.

Perhaps, America should learn its lesson; especially the GQP, which is equivalent to the tail wagging the dog!

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Terry Cook's avatar
Terry Cook
Aug 6, 2023

Great open source intelligence reporting.

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