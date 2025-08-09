EuroFile

EuroFile

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Larisa Rimerman's avatar
Larisa Rimerman
Aug 9, 2025

Trump's decision to meet Putin in Alaska without Zelinsky is spitting in the face of Zelinsky and the Ukrainian people. Specifically, in Alaska, which the Russians still consider mentally Russian territory. Psychologically, it even gives Putin mental support. Europe has to do something in support of Ukraine.

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