Catching up…

For a general view of news from various geopolitical threatres, Scott’s EA Worldview is always superb.

This is a short post about the events that transpired yesterday and not a full briefing. I set aside my project this morning because I could not let this go.

Stories we’re following…

More than three years ago, Russia launched its full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine—an event that seems to have escaped the Trump administration, which makes no distinction between aggressor and victim of aggression in all its forms—kinetic and non-kinetic.

If anyone has forgotten what the first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion looked like, I invite you to watch the BBC’s reporting.

The ‘ceasefire deal’ that Trump and his advisors believe would bring peace and stability to Ukraine and Europe amounts to an embarrassing capitulation to Russian demands. In the first stage, Russia would agree to a freeze of the war along the contact line in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, where Moscow controls less land than in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The final deal to be negotiated later.

It’s not so much “peace through strength” as the White House posted on social media last night, but bald-faced appeasement, or as Michael Weiss defined it— “a fire sale”.

It “[w]ould require a Ukrainian withdrawal from Donetsk and Luhansk but no equivalent Russian withdrawal from Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. And no security guarantee for Ukraine. Or any indication Russia would refrain from fighting again once it gobbled up more territory.”

All things considered, it’s more than appeasement. As Ariana Gic has reminded us, our rules-based order is at stake:

Putin is a wanted war criminal. The ICC issued a warrant for his arrest. And this evil, wanted, genocidal, authoritarian war criminal has still been invited to meet with the President of the United States, and on U.S. soil no less. The rules-based order is dead.

If the rest of the free world doesn't step it up dramatically, we will, without question, be governed by Might Makes Right by the group of anti-western, anti-democratic states. Our world will crumble before our eyes if we do not save it. It's worth saving.

Putting aside for the moment that US-Russia Alaska meet would not include Ukraine “because Zelensky doesn’t need to be there” and that it’s fine for Putin to step foot on US territory because the US does not recognise the ICC, Trump’s willingness to meet Putin on American territory is no small thing, considering the significance of summits between the US and Russia during and after the Cold War.

Ruth Deyermond, senior lecturer at the Department of War Studies at King’s College (London) explains that “[s]ince the end of the Cold War, summits have been used by US presidents as a mark of approval and withheld when they disapprove of Russian actions. Trump is, once again, signalling the value he places on Putin's friendship. It's a profound humiliation for the US”.

And it doesn’t end here: the US humiliation was further compounded by something that the Kremlin did in the presence of Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy the Middle East and Russia, when he met with Putin on Thursday.

Putin gave Witkoff the Order of Lenin medal to pass along to a senior CIA official, Juliane Gallina, whose son, Michael Gloss, was killed in Ukraine in 2024 while fighting alongside Russian forces. The Order of Lenin is a Soviet-era award meant to highlight outstanding civilian service. It has been given to high-level spies, including the U.K.'s Kim Philby, a double agent for the Soviet Union.

Gallina is currently serving at the CIA as deputy director for digital innovation. On the surface, it was a psyop “meant to raise unhelpful questions and highlight that a CIA official's son fought for Russia in the war”, but more importantly, it was an insult toward the United States.

Last night, as Trump and his media machine tried to spin this ridiculous ceasefire deal and distract from Trump’s promise of debilitating sanctions against Russia, the rest of us looked in wonderment, asking the obvious: how could Trump and Putin think that Ukraine would allow them to decide Ukraine’s future without its input and approval?

We didn’t have to wait too long. President Zelenskyy released a video message last night on Ukraine’s position regarding the deal:

Dear Ukrainians! ​ President Trump announced the preparation of his meeting with Putin in Alaska. Very far from this war that is going on on our land, against our people and which still cannot be ended without us, without Ukraine. ​ Putin did not believe in our people and therefore made this hopeless decision of his to try to take Ukraine. This was his main mistake - to ignore the Ukrainians. I believe in our people. Ukrainians are strong. Ukrainians are defending their own. Many in the world sided with Ukraine during the war. Even those who are with Russia know that it is doing evil. Of course, we will not give Russia awards for what it has done. ​The Ukrainian people deserve peace. But all partners must understand what a dignified peace is. This war must be ended, and Russia must end it. Russia started it and is dragging it out, not listening to any deadlines, and this is the problem, not something else. ​The answer to the Ukrainian territorial issue is already in the Constitution of Ukraine. No one will and cannot back down from this. Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier. ​ Ukraine is ready for real solutions that can bring peace. Any solutions that are against us, any solutions that are without Ukraine, are simultaneously solutions against peace. They will not bring anything. These are dead solutions. They will never work. And we all need a real, living peace that people will respect. ​ We are ready, together with President Trump, together with all our partners, to work for a real and, most importantly, lasting peace - a peace that will not collapse because of Moscow's wishes. ​I thank all our people for being together. Ukraine exists. Thank you to all our soldiers for preserving our independence. Stand strong. This is our land, we are Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!

In all honesty, it took me quite a long time to fall asleep last night: I kept thinking about our promise to stand by Ukraine, why we made this promise.

I also thought of what happens to Ukrainians under Russian rule—the horror that they are subjected to already in the occupied territories, the destruction of the state, the torture of Ukrainian POWs, and how Ukrainian children have been stolen and taken to Russia by the tens of thousands. Lastly, if we allowed Russia to annex Ukrainian territory dejure, this horror story would extend to civilians in western Ukraine and in a few years, beyond Ukrainian territory. If you’re an E-Stories reader, you’ll know exactly what this all means.

Recall what happened to Viktoriia Roshchyna, the Ukrainian journalist who died in a Russian prison camp last year at the age of 27 after a year in Russian captivity. Her body was returned from Russia without some internal organs and in such a horrific condition, damaged from starvation and torture, that several DNA tests had to be performed to confirm her identity.

What was her crime? She was reporting on the Russian systematic policy of extrajudicial detention and torture in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, a fate that her Russian captors inflicted upon her, specifically.

She was buried in Kyiv yesterday with her family and collegues in attendance to pay tribute to her professional courage and the importance of her work.

European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, is silent on the matter as of the writing of this post. However, Miguel Berger, the German ambassador to the United Kingdon, stated in an interview with Matt Frei on LBC this morning that British prime minister Keir Starmer, and French president Emmanuel Macron have spoken with president Zelenskyy and are crafting a unified message to be released shortly. In a preview of what may come, the German ambassador reiterated president Zelensky’s comments: only Ukraine can decide what it will or won’t accept as sanctioned by its constitution. That’s right, the constitution—the foundational laws and values that keep together the very fabric of our nations.

We’re supposed to uphold and defend our system that has brought us inestimatable well-being, and not open the door to an era that would allow states to annex other nations simply because they are stronger—something that the Trump administration is perilously willing to do right now because it suits the president and his advisors.

We’re supposed to uphold the values that inspired Viktoriia Roshchyna to carry out her work and for which she lost her life. Millions of Ukrainians stand by the values of our liberal democratic order, instituted by the United States and other democratic governments after the horrors of the Second World War. They defend it every day from Lviv to Kherson as Russian missiles and drone strikes try to break their will to survive.

The Ukrainians have a message for the Nobel-Peace-prize-seeking president, and for anyone fighting on the homefront in Europe: there is no easy way out of this, and capitulation to the Kremlin would only further weaken European security and the future well-being of its citizens on the continent.

“If such a deal were imposed, as in Munich 1938,” writes Alexander Khara, “it would not only undermine the UN Charter but also increase the likelihood of events similar to those that followed the dismemberment of Czechoslovakia.” “There will be no peace until Russia either becomes a democracy — which is not on the horizon — or is rendered incapable of aggression. Lifting sanctions, reportedly part of the proposed plan, would only allow Russia to rebuild its military and either resume the invasion of Ukraine or turn its aggression towards a NATO country. Danish intelligence has assessed that within six months of a ceasefire or the end of the war in Ukraine, Russia could be ready to wage war against a neighbouring state. Clearly, it is not in Europe’s interests for the Trump–Putin plan to be implemented.”

Combat Situation

ISW: Putin's reported proposal once again underscores that he maintains his uncompromising demands for Ukraine's capitulation and remains uninterested in good-faith negotiations.

Putin’s efforts to posture himself as amenable to US peace proposals and meaningful negotiations while continuing to make the same demands and refusing to make any concessions are attempts to obfuscate the fact that Putin himself remains uninterested in ending his war on terms short of full victory. Putin and other Kremlin officials have also intentionally cultivated Russian society’s commitment to Putin’s stated war aims and have not set conditions to take any off-ramps to accept a peace settlement that falls short — in contradiction with Putin’s claims that he is interested in peace.

Kremlin officials are reportedly demanding that Ukraine cede to Russia strategically vital unoccupied territory in Donetsk Oblast and freeze the frontline in other areas as part of a ceasefire agreement.

The surrender of the rest of Donetsk Oblast as the prerequisite of a ceasefire with no commitment to a final peace settlement ending the war would position Russian forces extremely well to renew their attacks on much more favorable terms, and having avoided a long and bloody struggle for the ground. Conceding such a demand would force Ukraine to abandon its "fortress belt," the main fortified defensive line in Donetsk Oblast since 2014 – with no guarantee that fighting will not resume. Russia's failure to seize Slovyansk in 2022 and ongoing struggles to envelop the fortress belt underscore the success of Ukraine's long-term efforts to reinforce the fortress belt cities. Russian forces are currently still attempting to envelop the fortress belt from the southwest and are engaged in an effort to seize it that would likely take several years to complete. Putin's reported proposal reportedly demands that Ukraine concede this critical defensive position, which Russian forces currently have no means of rapidly enveloping or penetrating, apparently in exchange for nothing.

Behind the Lines

The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a U.S.-brokered peace agreement at the White House on Friday. President Trump presided over the signing of the deal and signed separate deals with the two countries on energy, technology, trade, border security and infrastructure.

A key element: the deal gives the U.S. exclusive development rights of the contested Zangezur corridor through the South Caucasus. The agreement also calls for the U.S. to play a peacekeeping role in the region.

Mo: The US-brokered peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a significant development, and would further degrade Russia’s posture in the South Caucasus. An American presence in the Zangezur corridor also allows for monitoring and forward presence in an area that borders Iran.

The Azeri Times: Hours before Armenia and Azerbaijan are set to sign a U.S.-brokered peace treaty in Washington, Russian forces struck Azerbaijan’s SOCAR oil depot in Ukraine’s Odesa region with Iranian “Shahed” drones, sparking a fire and damaging a diesel pipeline.

India appears to be firing back at U.S. tariffs imposed over the country’s purchases of Russian oil. Reuters cited three Indian officials as saying that Delhi has put a hold on plans to procure new American weapons and aircraft.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was planning to visit Washington in the coming weeks to announce some arms purchases, but that trip has been cancelled, two of the sources said. India was set to announce the purchase of six Boeing P8I reconnaissance aircraft and support systems for the Indian Navy during the now-canceled trip, they said. Talks over procuring the aircraft in a proposed $3.6 billion deal were at an advanced stage, according to the officials. Discussions on India’s purchases of Stryker combat vehicles and Javelin anti-tank missiles have also been paused. It’s an about-face from Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agreement in February to procurement and joint production of military equipment. Delhi has said it is being unfairly targeted by the latest U.S. tariffs, which aim to discourage India from buying Russian oil to curb Moscow’s revenues.

Meanwhile in Russia & China…

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that it is “legitimate and lawful” for Beijing to pursue “normal economic, trade and energy cooperation” (meaning oil purchases) with all countries, including Russia. You can still buy Russian oil at or under the G7’s $60 per barrel price cap. But reports say Beijing is not fully adhering to this while steadily increasing imports. President Trump has threatened additional tariffs on China over its purchases of Russian oil, like the ones imposed on India. But experts say the China case is more complicated due to potential trade impacts on the U.S.

Tengri News: Construction of the first nuclear power plant has begun in Kazakhstan. During the ceremony, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Agency Almasadam Satkaliyev said that the “implementation of the project will allow Kazakhstan to form a new generation of highly qualified specialists, strengthen the scientific research base and create conditions for an educational and technological breakthrough.”

Also speaking at the ceremony was the General Director of the Rosatom State Corporation, Alexey Likhachev, who said that they had "entered the site and launched practical work on the implementation of an inspiring project - the creation of a powerful, modern nuclear power plant in the Republic of Kazakhstan.” The ceremony was attended by officials, Kazakh and Russian media, as well as residents of the village of Ulken, near which the construction of the nuclear power plant will begin.

In other news…

NYT: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet today approved his proposal for a gradual military takeover of Gaza, his office said. The plan goes against the advice of Israel’s military and promises to take the two-year conflict into unknown territory.

Under the proposal, the military would conquer the core of Gaza City and, at a later stage, push into central areas of the enclave where Hamas is believed to be holding Israeli hostages, and where the military has largely refrained from operating before. The goal, according to the statement, is to achieve a decisive victory over Hamas. The plan allows for the provision of humanitarian aid to the civilian population “outside the combat zones,” it said.

President Donald Trump secretly signed a directive for the Pentagon to begin using military force against certain Latin American drug cartels deemed terrorist organizations, according to people familiar with the matter, speaking to The New York Times.

The decision to bring the American military into the fight is the most aggressive step so far in the administration’s escalating campaign against the cartels. It’s another show of how drug trafficking and transnational crime has risen to the top of the administration’s national priorities, as reflected in this year’s Annual Threat Assessment. It also signals President Trump’s continued willingness to use military forces to curb the flow of fentanyl and other illegal drugs, which has primarily been considered a law enforcement responsibility. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reiterated Mexico’s longstanding position that U.S. military forces are not allowed to go after cartel targets inside Mexico. “The United States is not going to come to Mexico with the military,” Sheinbaum said. “We cooperate, we collaborate, but there is not going to be an invasion. That is ruled out, absolutely ruled out.” She added there is no agreement for any such use of U.S. forces and said: “When it has been brought up, we have always said no.” Sheinbaum said she was notified of the U.S. decision ahead of time which is inconsistent with other sources who said Mexican officials were blindsided by the order.

Signing off for the day…

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