Catching up…

For a general view of news from various geopolitical threatres, Scott’s EA Worldview is always superb.

Let’s get going…

Stories we’re following…

All night, the russians attacked the Odesa region with drones and various missiles. Total blackout. Partial loss of water supply. Around 40 UAVs are still heading toward the Odesa region. The Russian attack damaged civilian, energy, and industrial infrastructure, regional authorities report. Most of the city is without heating and water. Preliminary reports say two people were injured; no fatalities have been confirmed.

As a result of the massive attack on settlements in the Bashtansky and Mykolaiv districts, critical infrastructure and electric transport in Mykolaiv were left without electricity as reported by Mykolaiv OVA. Five people have been injured in Mykolaiv.

Ukrenergo: On Saturday, power outage schedules applied in all regions in Ukraine as reported by the press service of Ukrenergo. The schedules provide for hourly outages from 00:00 to 23:59. NPC Ukrenergo again does not publish the volume of electricity restrictions for consumers. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities. For industry, capacity limitation schedules will also be in effect from 00:00 to 23:59

That strike on July 8, 2024 — one of the deadliest attacks on Kyiv — is now part of a civil lawsuit filed in the United States.

The lawsuit seeks to hold three major U.S. chipmakers accountable for helping enable Russia’s war against Ukrainian civilians by failing to control where their products end up. Despite years of sanctions and export controls, U.S.-made electronic components — which have unique markings and cannot be copied — continue to appear in Russian cruise missiles and drones. Investigations have repeatedly found these chips inside weapons used in some of the war’s most devastating attacks. With that argument, a group of Ukrainian civilians has now brought their case to a U.S. court. The lawsuit, filed on their behalf by U.S. attorney Mikal C. Watts, targets Intel Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), and Texas Instruments Inc.

United24: Today marks the 148th birthday of Mykola Leontovych, a famous Ukrainian composer. His iconic tune, Shchedryk (aka Carol of the Bells), is a symbol of Ukraine’s culture.

Combat Situation

ISW: The Ukrainian 2nd Corps stated that Ukrainian forces have encircled roughly 200 Russian personnel in Kupyansk as of December 12. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky published a photo of himself on the southwestern outskirts of Kupyansk along the P-07 Kupyansk-Shevchenkove highway on December 12 — indicating that Ukrainian forces have likely pushed Russian forces much farther back from this area.

A source reportedly affiliated with Ukrainian military intelligence reported that Ukrainian forces encircled Russian forces within Kupyansk, cleared northwestern Kupyansk, and liberated Myrove, Kindrashivka, and Radkivka. The source indicated that Russian forces still hold Holubivka (north of Kupyansk).

Russian forces have gained 0.77 percent of Ukrainian territory since the start of 2025 while suffering disproportionately high personnel costs.

Ukraine will disband international legions, foreign fighters will be reassigned to Ukrainian assault units and serve at least through the end of 2025, the General Staff says, according to BBC. This move integrates international volunteers into regular frontline formations as part of force restructuring.

Povrosk: Here is what they have left of the south and center parts of the city, as Ukrainian forces firmly hold the northern part.

Ukrainian forces degrading Russian capabilities:

Overnight, an attack on the Saratov oil refinery. Preliminary reports indicate the facility was struck, with fires and possible explosions ongoing at the site. The extent of the damage and the impact on infrastructure are still being assessed.

Russians strike a Turk ship in Odesa: Footage shows Friday’s strike by a Russian Shahed‑136 loitering munition on a Turkish vessel in the port of Odesa. The vessel still on fire.

Behind the Lines

President Zelenskyy is expected to visit Berlin on Monday for latest round of talks with European leaders, German tabloid Bild has just reported. Zelenskyy is expected to meet with Germany’s Merz, France’s Emmanuel Macron, and Britain’s Keir Starmer, the paper said. It added that it remained unclear whether there would also be a US representative joining them for the talks.

A planned peace plan meeting in Paris on Saturday did not take place, a source at the Élysée Palace says. Earlier reports had suggested high‑level talks between the U.S., Ukraine, France, Germany and the UK to discuss the American peace proposal.

US Envoy Witkoff will meet with Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin this weekend, The Wall Street Journal reports, in a decisive session focused on the U.S. peace plan. The White House is pushing to secure an agreement to end the war before year’s end, but territorial disputes remain unresolved.

Axios: The Trump administration is preparing to offer Ukraine a legally binding security guarantee modeled on NATO’s Article 5, which would require congressional approval. The U.S. plan reportedly includes three components: a ceasefire, postwar reconstruction aid, and binding security guarantees. (Mo. why would Ukrainians believe that the US is ready to come to their defence in the future if they aren’t doing it now?)

The U.S. State Department acting on the NSS: Jared’s daddy now in Paris chumming with RN’s Le Pen and Bardella.

Alexander Lukashenko released 123 political prisoners, including former 2020 Belarusian presidential candidate Viktor Babaryka, his campaign manager Maria Kolesnikova, and Nobel laureate human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, Zerkalo reports, citing Lukashenko’s press service.

This happened after the US announced the lifting of sanctions on Belarusian potassium, imposed in 2021. 114 of those released have been transferred to Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian project “I Want to Live.” Kolesnikova, who “looks and feels well,” has already left Belarus, according to Tatyana Khomich, the opposition leader’s sister and co-founder of the FreeBelarusPrisoners association. Bialiatski, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was forcibly deported from the country after his release, Viasna reports.

Pope Leo XIV has urged spy agencies around the world not to use confidential information as a weapon, including against the Catholic church, AFP reports.

The pontiff did not name specific countries, but it is not uncommon for states to base anti-Catholic repression, including the confiscation of property or expulsion of religious figures, on information gleaned from intelligence agencies. “We must exercise rigorous vigilance to prevent confidential information from being used to intimidate, manipulate, blackmail, or discredit,” the first pope from the US said during an audience at the Vatican with Italian intelligence agents. “This also applies to the church. Indeed, in several countries, the church is a victim of intelligence agencies that act with malicious intent and repress its freedom,” he said.

The Cipher Brief: Germany has accused Russia of being behind a cyberattack against German air traffic control in 2024 and attempting to influence and destabilize the German federal election in February of this year.

The foreign ministry alleges that the Russian hacker group with the fancy name of Fancy Bear, infamous for its role in the 2016 cyberattack on the DNC, was behind the 2024 cyberattack. It also alleges that the GRU, Moscow’s military intelligence service, continues to wage a disinformation campaign in Germany called Storm 1516, which includes election interference attempts. Berlin followed up its accusations by summoning the Russian ambassador. Foreign ministry spokesman Martin Giese says the full scope of Russian hybrid warfare in Germany ranges “from disinformation campaigns and espionage to cyberattacks and attempted acts of sabotage.” For its part, Moscow has “categorically rejected” what it calls the “baseless, unfounded and absurd” claims.

EUvsDisinfo: Storm-1516 is Russia’s big information war project targeting Europe. Disinformation, lies, fake websites, forged documentaries and AI-generated deepfakes. So far, this massively funded project has mostly produced a lot of noise with minimal impact.

“We’re no longer in competition with the Russians in Europe anymore,” says recently retired Major General Matt Van Wagenen, who served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations and Intelligence at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE). “This is a confrontation,” he said.

Van Wagenen says that while “gray zone” acts by Russia are below the line of open conflict, they are still “clearly Russian destabilization” efforts aimed at both undermining support for Ukraine, as well as NATO alliance confidence and cohesion. Experts at the briefing agreed that the U.S. and Europe need to wake up to the threat. “We have an adversary. And just because your city isn’t immediately threatened with destruction doesn’t mean we don’t need to fight back in the way that our adversaries are fighting against those,” Nick Fishwick, a former senior member of the British Foreign Office explained.

Reuters—Delays through the Bosphorus: The time it takes oil tankers to transit the Turkish straits has risen to 12 days each way from five to seven days last week as storms and war risks complicated travel, according to traders and the Riverlake shipping agency.

The Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits, connecting the Black and Mediterranean Seas, are a key route for oil exports from Russia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. Traders believe delays in transiting the straits will exacerbate problems for CPC Blend oil suppliers, who have already experienced loading disruptions at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal near Novorossiysk. They added that some refiners may switch to sourcing crude from Africa and the Middle East as conditions for Black Sea crude shipments worsen.

Gary Kasparov is considered to be the only Russian opposing Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and gray zone warfare against other democracies globally. E-Stories does not publish video clips or news about other so-called Russian opposition figures because the only thing that they are interested in is the lifting of sanctions and curtailing incisive measures to counter Russian gray zone warfare in Europe and beyond. Their intentions are not clear.

Julia Davis takes us back to 22 February 2022, and the predictions made by ‘Russian media’ personalities regarding Russia’s war—what they insist calling for propaganda and legal purposes, the special military operation. In brief: they would win in a matter of days.

Skabeeva: “As soon as the Russian military equipment enters there, the war will immediately come to an end…as soon as our army shows up in Donbas, the war will be over.”

Eriik N. Kross: What would happen if the U.S. were to leave NATO?

Eriik N. Kross: Several friends have pointed out that the US has not threatened to withdraw its conventional assets from Europe, but has “only” indicated that it may withdraw from NATO’s defence-planning mechanisms.

That may sound harmless. To anyone familiar with military reality, it is not.

In fact, it would be far safer for Europe if the US withdrew physical assets but remained inside NATO’s defence-planning system.

Here is what it means in real life

If an ally pulls out of collective defence planning, it is actually signaling that it will not reliably fight with you — and that you should not count on its forces, capabilities, or territory in your own defence plans. That sounds simple, but the real-world implications are huge and cascade through every part of military, political, and economic life.

1. Loss of planning integration means loss of expected military support. We are talking about collective defence planning (meaning “NATO defence plan”). By the way, there is no “defence plan”: the planning process IS the defence plan. It’s a constant activity, constantly improved, adapted, trained etc. It determines

who fights where and with what units;

how quickly;

who reinforces whom;

how the logistics of airspace and bases are used, and;

who commands what.

If a nation withdraws:

You can no longer assume its forces will show up;

You cannot assign them tasks in the defence plan;

You must redesign defence plans without this nation, and;

This alone forces massive revisions in all regional defence concepts.

2. Loss of territory for defence planning: this does not seem to be a problem if the U.S. withdraws but think what it will mean for command centres, airbases, stockpiles etc. Collective planning assumes:

access to airspace;

use of ports, airfields, and logistics corridors;

stockpiles on allied territory;

prepositioned equipment, and;

overflight rights for reinforcements.

If a country withdraws from planning:

You cannot plan to move forces through its territory;

You cannot count on its bases for air operations, and;

You may have to defend around it — not with it.

3. Loss of command-and-control integration. Withdrawal means:

no participation in command structures;

no participation in combined headquarters, and;

no participation in joint communication networks.

In real life, this means you cannot share intelligence or real-time data with them anymore. They become an “external actor,” even if still formally in an alliance.

4. Loss of interoperability. Collective defence planning drives:

shared standards (STANAGs);

joint exercises;

shared logistics;

compatible ammunition and systems, and;

integrated air and missile defence.

If one ally pulls out, you stop exercising together (or do meaningless excersices not in touch with the real threat).

You lose tactical familiarity;

You stop maintaining common standards;

You lose the ability to fight together efficiently, and;

Militaries become alien to one another again.

5. Loss of reinforcement timelines. All defence plans include force-generation timelines:

X brigades by day 7;

Y air squadrons by day 3, and;

Naval assets by day 10.

If a nation pulls out:

Its timelines are removed from the model;

All reinforcing flows must be recalculated, and;

Remaining allies must fill the gap (if they can).

For example: If the US pulled out of NATO planning, Europe must substitute: tankers, AWACS, ISR, heavy brigades, airlift and missile defence. This is not feasible short-term.

6. Loss of collective logistics. Modern warfare is logistics-heavy: ammo, fuel, medical, support, maintenance, spare parts and transportation. Withdrawal means:

That ally’s logistics system is no longer tied into the coalition: You cannot rely on their depots, trucks, railways, ports;

They cannot rely on yours, and;

This dramatically increases the cost and speed of war.

7. Legal and political consequences. Collective defence planning IS the operational expression of Article 5, without it Article 5 is just words on paper. If one ally withdraws from the planning:

It is implicitly signaling reduced willingness to implement Article 5 in practice;

Allies begin to discount its political commitments;

Trust erodes, and;

You must plan for a “two-tier alliance”: active defenders and passive ones.

This is extremely dangerous: alliances fall apart not by treaties breaking, but by credibility collapsing.

8. Intelligence consequences. Intelligence sharing depends on:

trust;

common threat perception, and;

operational need.

If a country leaves defence planning:

It loses access to high-end shared intelligence;

Partners stop giving it sensitive information;

Situational awareness becomes asymmetric, and;

They may be “cut out” of crisis response loops, and this creates political isolation and operational blindness.

It might seem that Europe is the loser here, but it goes both ways and would hurt the US significantly.

9. Credibility costs for the withdrawing ally. Not sure if anyone cares any more but hell. In real life:

partners trust you less;

adversaries test you more;

your deterrence value drops;

you risk being seen as unreliable, and;

your voice in alliance politics collapses.

Once an ally withdraws from planning, other allies begin to:

exclude it from their internal planning;

form sub-alliances without it;

stop counting on it, and;

prepare for a crisis scenario where it does nothing.

This is how fragmentation begins.

So, if an ally pulls out of collective defence planning, it effectively withdraws from the military reality of the alliance. Its forces, territory, airspace, intelligence, logistics and command structures can no longer be counted on. Other allies must redesign defence plans without it, increasing risk, cost, and vulnerability.

In real life, it means the alliance begins to function without that member — even if it remains formally inside.

Meanwhile in Russia & China…

Income growth for Russian citizens in 2026 will be “significantly lower” than this year and the previous one, Kaplan Panesh, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Budget and Taxes, told Gazeta.ru.

According to him, real incomes of Russians will grow by only 1-2%. This is 4-8 times lower than the current 8% for January-September, according to Rosstat, and the same amount lower than the 2024 figure (8.4%). “We must take a realistic view of the future. The economy is entering a phase of stabilization, and forecasts for 2026 point to moderate growth in real incomes,” Pashen said. He added that the lowest rates of income growth are expected for workers in retail, food service, and “a number of other industries.”

Rosfinmonitoring will gain access to data on money transfers made through the Faster Payment System (FPS), Mir cards, and the unified QR code. The State Duma passed this bill in both its second and third readings. The National Payment Card System (NSPK) will provide the information to Rosfinmonitoring directly and free of charge. The procedure for interaction, the scope and composition of the information, and the timing of its transfer will be specified in a separate agreement between Rosfinmonitoring and the NSPK, agreed upon with the Central Bank.

Confiscation of property in Russia should be applied more broadly, writes Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Investigative Committee, in an article for RBC. According to him, the Investigative Committee is currently developing a new procedure for isolating criminal cases—the search for and return of criminally acquired property and any property subject to confiscation. “The list of crimes for which confiscation is applied must be expanded,” Bastrykin writes. He also calls for the seizure in corruption cases to be imposed not only on criminally acquired assets, but also on other property that was “alienated to third parties for the purpose of concealment.”

Rotenberg business empire grows: Ethyl alcohol producer Rosspirtprom and Russia’s largest alcohol holding company, Tatspirtprom, are preparing to merge as announced to Interfax.

The key intrigue behind the merger lies in the identity of Rosspirtprom’s real owner, Arkady Rotenberg. In 2024, the company was privatized by the Federal Property Management Agency and sold for just 8 billion rubles (undervalued). The buyer was a little-known company, Business Alliance, 51% of which is controlled by the Batman mutual fund, managed by Finpartner Management Company. Formally, the fund’s shareholders are not disclosed, but media outlets have repeatedly named billionaire and friend of Vladimir Putin, Arkady Rotenberg, as the beneficiary. (Mo: Rotenberg’s Finnish citizenship has not been revoked yet, but this is a pòint of contention within the Finnish press. Why isn’t Stubb doing anything about this?)

The Financial Times investigation: how stolen Wirecard funds followed Jan Marsalek into Libya, where business deals doubled as channels for Russian influence and intersected with Moscow-linked networks, including those linked to Telegram’s founder.

Leaked documents and emails show Marsalek (now in Moscow under the Russian protection) secretly financed Libyan cement and oil-services assets while cultivating ties to eastern Libyan power brokers aligned with the Russian-backed warlord Khalifa Haftar. The projects blended commercial stakes with geopolitical utility, reinforcing Marsalek’s role as an agent of influence for Russian intelligence after the German payments company Wirecard collapsed. Marsalek also drew Libyan partners into a proposed crypto investment tied to Telegram after being introduced to its founder, Pavel Durov. Although the token sale was ultimately blocked, the episode underscored how Marsalek leveraged Kremlin-adjacent tech ventures and offshore finance to move money and consolidate networks. Ongoing court battles now expose the scale — and fragility — of this Russian-linked shadow empire.

Mo: One aspect of Russian subversion operations that is often overlooked is that many are self-financing, hence the need to find or establish companies that provide a constant flow of funds. It’s also one of the reasons Russia is able to continue its gray zone attacks against many EU member states. What the video below as it’s highly informative on Russian operations and their objectives as well as Marselek’s story.

The Georgian Ambassador to the U.S. has met with Senator Markwayne Mullin, who is currently blocking the MEGOBARI Act, despite its bipartisan support. The timing is notable: the meeting comes just two days after reports emerged that Taliashvili’s husband is linked to a Russian firm helping Russian businesses evade U.S. sanctions.

VSquare: Antonino Vadalà, who stood at the center of a 2018 political scandal that shook Robert Fico’s government at the time, has quietly spent a year back in an Italian prison — a fact known only to his close family. His ties to a Fico assistant first exposed how Italian organized crime could penetrate Slovak power structures and tap millions in EU farm funds. A new cross-border investigation shows that entrepreneurs linked to the ’Ndrangheta mafia from southern Italy and connected to Vadalà have since launched fresh ventures along Slovakia’s border with Ukraine, which are under investigation for money laundering. (continue)

Planet—China Naval Spoofing: AIS spoofing leaves a digital trail. Satellite imagery shows the real story.

Public reporting this week shows how the oil tanker Skipper broadcast a false position near Guyana while Planet imagery placed it at the José Terminal in Venezuela. This is a clear example of why persistent and independent imagery is essential for monitoring dark fleet behavior and sanctions evasion. When digital signals can be manipulated, visual confirmation becomes essential.

Seb Gorka Alledgedly behind Trump’s Ambassador Picks to Poland and Hungary

Thomas Rose was sworn in as US ambassador to Poland in October 2025, just days after Benjamin Landa was nominated to serve as ambassador to Hungary. These two appointments are part of a broader strategy — and one alleged mastermind stands behind it, according to a source with deep knowledge of US-Polish relations who spoke to VSquare’s editor-in-chief, Anna Gielewska. The plan, the source said, is for both men to act as “dual ambassadors,” representing not only the Trump administration but also safeguarding close ties with Israel. Thomas Rose had previously worked as an editor and commentator for Jewish and pro-Israel media outlets, while Benjamin Landa, an Orthodox Jewish businessman, is the son of a Holocaust-surviving rabbi from Czechoslovakia who was educated in a yeshiva and is deeply involved in Americam and Israeli Jewish charitable causes. (Landa’s controversial nursing home businesses, detailed in the previous Goulash issue, add another layer to his profile.) The person credited with shaping this strategy and being behind these picks, the source claimed, is Sebastian Gorka — a British-Hungarian-American political commentator and far-right media personality known for his anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Tens of thousands are marching from downtown Budapest across the Chain Bridge and tunnel up to Buda Castle, where Viktor Orbán’s office is. Opposition leader Péter Magyar called the march to protest child abuse by Hungarian authorities—and the government’s inaction.

In Europe…

Russia wants to reset Finland’s NATO membership - Lavrov addressed his words directly to Finland’s FM Valtonen. Russia’s demands for “security” apply not only to Ukraine but also elsewhere in Europe and the NATO defence alliance, as well as to Finland and Sweden, by seeking to reset Finland’s and Sweden’s recent NATO memberships and demanding a return to the situation of 1997.

Belgium’s De Wever accused by MEP of ‘plain cowardice’ in face of Russia’s threats over frozen assets. De Wever was at Downing Street to see Starmer on Friday. Czechis’s MEP Ondřej Kolář has sent him a letter this week in which he picked up on De Wever’s recent comments that his government and he personally had been threatened by Russia. Kolář said:

“Your comments displayed not prudence but plain cowardice in the face of Russian threats. I know these threats all too well. Since 2019, I have been targeted by the Kremlin, sentenced to five years in prison by a Russian court, and forced to live under police protection for almost a year. My ‘crime’ was nothing more than standing firmas a Prague district mayor against Russian intimidation and making sovereign democratic decisions.” “I always believed that the role of Kremlin sympathisers and political Trojan horses belonged to certain post-communist states. To my astonishment, that illusion was dispelled when a western European country joined their ranks. In Central and Eastern Europe, being on the Russian state’s “enemy list” is not shameful; it is an honour. I would have expected an adult western European leader to share that pride: to understand that opposition to tyranny is the duty of any responsible European official. Instead, your recent remarks suggest the opposite.”

He ended with this invitation to change views:

“I urge you to find the courage to stand with the Union. Support the European Commission’s proposal. And stop lending your voice to Vladimir Putin’s cause. It will not be worth it for Belgium nor its allies.”

Reminder—EU’s plan to use frozen Russian assets. The bottom line is as follows:

Ukraine would get a loan secured on Russia’s central bank assets, which were immobilised by EU sanctions soon after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. About two-thirds of the estimated €290bn of Russian assets in the west – mostly debt securities in the form of government bonds – are held at Euroclear, a central securities depository in Brussels. The EU does not plan to confiscate Russia’s sovereign assets, which Russia has said would be an act of theft. Instead, it would sign a contract with Euroclear to provide a loan for Ukraine secured on these funds. The idea is that when the war is over, Ukraine would repay the EU using theoretical compensation received from Russia for the invasion. Once Russia pays reparations – a central but not guaranteed assumption of the plan – the EU would lift sanctions and Moscow could recover its frozen assets. Euroclear would have the funds to send to Russia, completing the circle.

The Bank of Russia is filing a lawsuit against the Belgian depository Euroclear in the Moscow Arbitration Court. The regulator’s statement noted that the decision was made “in connection with the illegal actions” of Euroclear, which froze approximately €190 billion in Russian assets. “The actions of the Euroclear depository caused damage to the Bank of Russia due to the inability to manage cash and securities belonging to the Bank of Russia,” the regulator noted. The lawsuit was also prompted by the European Commission’s discussion of options for using the central bank’s assets to finance Ukraine. The regulator intends to seek damages from the Belgian depository in court, but the statement does not specify a specific amount.

Estonia has begun installing the first concrete bunkers along the border with Russia in the country’s southeast, Defense News reports. As explained by Krismar Rozin, a representative of the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments, seven shelters are ready for installation as of this week. Authorities plan to deploy a total of 28 bunkers by the end of the year. These structures will be the first in a network of 600 shelters being built to strengthen the eastern flank of the European Union and NATO.

60 Minutes on Sunday: German rearmament and its support for Ukraine will be the focus of 60 Minutes on Sunday.

Update—BBC News—MIS: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) will unify all of its intelligence services under a single organisation, as part of its strategy to combat “escalating threats” from adversaries of the UK.

Units from the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, UK Space Command, and Permanent Joint Headquarters will join to form the Military Intelligence Services (MIS). The reform will speed up how information is “gathered, analysed and shared” across the military, after hostile intelligence activity against the MoD rose more than 50% in the past year, the ministry said. The MIS will be established alongside a new Defence Counter-Intelligence Unit, consolidating counter-intelligence professionals in one unit to “disrupt and deter hostile activity more effectively”.

Luigi di Maio is an Italian politician who has been serving as EU Special Representative for the Gulf region since 1 June 2023. Di Maio also served as Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2019 to 2022, as Deputy Prime Minister of Italy and Minister of Economic Development, Labour and Social Policies from 2018 to 2019, and as Vice President of the Chamber of Deputies in the 17th Italian legislature during the M5S-Lega government.

Di Maio is best known for his start in politics as leader of the Five Star Movement from September 2017 to January 2020. He was one of the architects for the difusion of national populism in Italy. He resigned from this position because his own views were no longer in line with the M5S and with PM Giuseppe Conte regarding Italy’s support for Ukraine. He was Minister of Foreign Affairs during the Draghi government as leader of his own party Together for the Future. At first glance, it seems the Trump Administration is seeking to implant someone they feel will be friendly toward their policies at the UN. How important is the UN right now? Not much. We’ll keep an eye on this development.

Ireland — long viewed as “Europe’s blind spot”, neutral and poorly armed— announced Thursday it will spend €1.7 billion on improved military equipment, capabilities and facilities to deter drones and potential Russian sabotage of undersea cables.

The five-year plan, published as Defense Minister Helen McEntee visited the Curragh army base near Dublin, aims in part to reassure European allies that their leaders will be safe from attack when Ireland — a non-NATO member largely dependent on neighboring Britain for its security — hosts key EU summits in the second half of next year. McEntee said Ireland intends to buy and deploy €19 million in counter-drone technology “as soon as possible, not least because of the upcoming European presidency.”

A Danish intelligence agency report has warned that the United States is using its economic power to assert its will and threaten military force against both allies and adversaries, AP reports.

The report, released Wednesday, highlights Washington’s increased assertiveness under the Trump administration. It also notes that China and Russia are trying to reduce western influence. The Arctic is becoming a focal point, with US interest in Greenland raising concerns. Russian president Vladimir Putin has expressed worries about Nato activities in the region. The report suggests that many countries are now considering strategic agreements with China over the US.

Across the Pond and Beyond...

The Cipher Brief: After announcing his impending early retirement in October, U.S. SOUTHCOM Commander Admiral Alvin Holsey officially retired on Friday, handing the official reins to his deputy, Air Force Lieutenant General Evan Pettus, who will serve as acting commander.

The rumor mill is already moving full steam ahead with several folks speculating that Lieutenant General Frank Donovan, vice commander of SOCOM, is President Donald Trump’s preferred pick to take the job — but we’re still waiting to see how the wind blows. In his farewell remarks, Holsey did not address why he’s stepping down two years earlier than expected, but Reuters cited five sources claiming Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pushed him out. The timing comes amid growing controversy over the strikes against alleged narcotrafficking boats in the Caribbean and Pacific, and the intensifying pressure campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg and representatives from Japan, Israel, Australia, Singapore, and South Korea launched the administration’s new Pax Silica Initiative today, bringing together nations that host the most advanced technology companies. The State Department said the group will cooperate to “counter China’s dominant control of critical minerals and emerging power as a center of AI and other tech sectors” and to “unleash the economic potential of the new AI age.” The department said that the administration is encouraging participating companies and nations to partner on projects such as connectivity and data infrastructure, computing and semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, logistics, mineral refining and processing, and energy. Helberg told Politico that the declaration lays groundwork for joint projects that will compete with China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

Signing off for the day…

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