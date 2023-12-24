EuroFile

EuroFile

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Stan's avatar
Stan
Dec 24, 2023

In a war of attrition, Ukraine will lose. Therefore to compel the war to be slow-walked as the west is presently doing, is to ensure failure. Russia rattles its nuclear missiles as a threat, believing rightly so far, that fear alone can defeat the west.

And I don't wear rose glasses about the west. They aren't the shining examples of true freedom either. But a Russian sweep through would be even worse.

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