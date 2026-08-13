Russia and Chinese penetration of our cultural spaces:

What the heck is going on with Hollywood?

Join Mo and Madi in a convo with Dietmar Pichler, a freelance media literacy trainer and disinformation analyst from Vienna, Austria. He’s also the VP of the NGO “Vienna Goes Europe” and founder of the “Disinfo Resilience Network", and one of our fave analysts.

We’ve been talking on and off about narratives and constructs in the cultural space, especially film and TV series, for quite some time and thought it would be great to share some of the discussion.

8:30 pm CEST (Rome), or 2:30 pm EST (Eastern US and Canada)

Ciao for now!

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