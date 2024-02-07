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EuroFile

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Liz
Feb 7, 2024

Monique - any chance we could swap Tucker Carlson for Evan Gershkovich ? I am thinking that would be beneficial for many people !!!!😂😂 Funny but also seriously!!!

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