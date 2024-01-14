EuroFile

EuroFile

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Liz
Jan 14, 2024

Hi Monique - a couple of things.

1. Truly disappointed in my country's lack of foresight in not redirecting those helicopters to the Ukrainian cause. I hope they somehow change their minds before consigning them to the scrapheap. China's nearby but supporting Ukraine with physical objects isn't going to cause Xi Jinping to suddenly lose it.

2. That interview with the former POW (and I say former lightly because just reading his experiences makes me wonder if you can ever escape the mental and emotional experience of that terror) should be made more widely available so people can understand not just what Ukraine is dealing with but what we will all be dealing with if either they lose, or they have to enter negotiations. I am concerned about what will come out eventually about the treatment of women either attacked or taken prisoner by Russians, particularly at Mariupol. Thank you for sharing these interviews.

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