EuroFile

EuroFile

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Liz's avatar
Liz
Jun 1, 2024

If using the term 'vaporized' doesn't give them away then what does? It makes the news sound like a comic book! 😂 I wonder how much they depend on AI for this sort of thing? Given how binary and rough it is (and probably even more so with translations between languages?) could we expect more of these poorly constructed headlines?

Your mum should be so proud of all you're doing! Thanks for keeping us up to date and for doing so in a rather challenging environment. I had no idea Italy was so supportive (or at least open) to Russia and Russian influence.

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George Hawrysch's avatar
George Hawrysch
Jun 2, 2024

The half-million estimated Russian casualties is not "staggering" at all. In fact, it's nothing. One of the very earliest Eastern Front battles of WWII, the First battle of Smolensk (summer of 1941) saw Russia lose that many, plus another quarter-million wounded. Just in one battle. The next few battles with the Germans each inflicted similar casualties. At the time, these were not seen by Russia as "losses" -- just normal war stuff. Today, the 500,000 gone so far are also not seen as losses in Russia; it's understood as simply what happens when you face Nazis.

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