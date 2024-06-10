EuroFile

EuroFile

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Liz
Jun 10, 2024

Hi Monique! Thanks again for all your work in pulling this together - so much info!!!!

My husband gets Bloomberg through his work so I will have him find the original article tomorrow when he is back in the office, but given the number of Nepalese citizens being 'recruited' through false promises I am not surprised they are now picking from poorer African countries with desperate citizens

Grateful to you and Claire for all the additional info you provide outside of the MSM!!

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