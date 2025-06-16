EuroFile

EuroFile

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Madi Kapparov's avatar
Madi Kapparov
Jun 17, 2025

I just noticed that one of the links has been removed, namely by RIA Novosti. Hence, the awkward sentence is missing a verb that was hyperlinked. I was not aware of the Substack policy.

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