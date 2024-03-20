EuroFile

EuroFile

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Liz
Mar 20, 2024

Margarita Simonyan sounds very Trumpesque in her diatribe . .. . errrr . . .monologue. "It's too bad you can;'t have more than 100% because if you could , we would!". The math isn't mathing Margarita!

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