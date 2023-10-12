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Wayne's avatar
Wayne
Oct 16, 2023

Thank you for these updates.

And other commentary to note: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/10/15/opinion/gaza-israel-war-morals.html

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1 reply by Monique Camarra
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suntrader76
Oct 16, 2023

Israel HAD to retaliate after the Hamas attack,. OTOH it was unwise of Netanyahu to promise the eradication of Hamas -- even though Hamas deserves it, that posture deprives Israel of its optionality. No easy way for him to climb down should he need to. I keep thinking that if Netanyahu had not divided Israeli society, the IDF would likely have defended better against the Hamas attack, there would have been fewer atrociities, and vengeance/ punishment would be less urgent, but that is water under the bridge now.

From the Israeli military perspective, best if they can get what they want by keeping Gaza sealed off and arranging the evacuation of Gazan civilians to Egypt (not likely and not supported by world opinion). But Hamas would love to engage IDF in street to street fighting, with all the tunnels and fortifications they have. Even if Israel wins that fight it would be expensive in casualties I should think.

Possible next move: Iran has implicitly threatened to launch heavy Hezbollah rocket attacks that cripple Israel, if Israel enters Gaza. After that I just don't know where this ends. Does IAF (assuming rocket attacks don't damage it too much) try to take out Iran's oil infrastructure at Kharg Island/ Abadan? And then what?

This is the first time in my life that I have ever had that June 1914 feeling. I can't believe I am alone here.

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