Welcome…

EuroFile brings you a distinct European perspective to events in Europe and around the world as they’re happening.

Who are we…

Monique Camarra is a practitioner focusing on Russian capture, influence and information warfare in Italy and Europe, and how it affects geopolitical relations and security issues (kinetic-non-kinetic warfare) on the old Continent. She also teaches English and political communication at the Università degli Studi di Siena. She is co-host of Kremlin File and EuroFile podcast and live Substack.

Madi Kapparov is an independent analyst specializing in Russian influence operations and geoeconomic analysis. Kapparov primarily focuses on unraveling networks in Europe and ex-Soviet states. He previously worked on Wall Street.

Contributors

Scott Lucas became Professor of International Politics in 2014, having been on the staff of the University of Birmingham since 1989 and a Professor of American Studies since 1997. Since 1979, he’s been a professional journalist and is also the founder and editor of EA WorldView, a leading website in daily news and analysis of Iran, Turkey, Syria, and the wider Middle East, as well as US foreign policy.

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